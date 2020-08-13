Donald Trump has a big history of insulting women, especially, when they appear much more stronger than him. He was really bothered when Joe Biden picked Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, the Democrats' Vice Presidential candidate, for the upcoming US polls.

Kamala's nomination certainly didn't please Trump (much) who just went on to be a 'typical' Trump by calling Harris a 'nasty' woman (repeatedly), reasoning she was 'mean', 'horrible' and 'disrespectful' to Biden.

Trump has often labelled the 'nasty' female politicians or public figures in the past to belittle them. And it certainly brushed up memory of thousands of Americans who couldn't stop rooting for Kamala against the president.

Tweeple tear Trump apart

"I really believe that #nastywoman is a super hero who went to @HowardU, and rose to the rank of Senator just for this moment. She WILL beat Donald Trump badly. And cause his snowflake tears," Grant Stern tweeted in response to Trump calling Kamala a 'nasty' woman.

Actor Kirk Acevedo tweeted a picture of Biden and Kamala flashing wide smile on their faces and wrote, "I WOKE UP SMILING TODAY!" along with the #NastyWoman hashtag to mock Trump.

Sharing a GIF of Kamala, a Civil Rights and Immigration Attorney wrote, "Oh my, Donald Trump started with what he does best, 4th grade level name calling. He has no other game after all. He called Democratic VP pick Sen Kamela Harris a #nastywoman Does she look like she has any fucks to give? Seriously?"

Reacting sharply to Trump's uninvited labelling game, a Twitter user wrote, "I don't know who needs to hear this, but it's about time all the nasty women, bad hombres, and sons of bitches take back the country. We're America. #nastywoman."

Another Twitter user was seen rooting for Kamala and asked her to wear Trump's criticism as a badge of honor. "Dear @KamalaHarris if by #NastyWoman, Republicans mean smart, well-educated, accomplished, and aggressive ...you go girl. Wear that sh*t like a badge of honor," read the tweet.

I really believe that #nastywoman is a super hero who went to @HowardU, and rose to the rank of Senator just for this moment.



She WILL beat Donald Trump badly.



And cause his snowflake tears.#WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/rfUoOkDEwh — Grant Stern (@grantstern) August 12, 2020

Oh my, Donald Trump started with what he does best, 4th grade level name calling. He has no other game after all. He called Democratic VP pick Sen Kamela Harris a #nastywoman Does she look like she has any fucks to give? Seriously? pic.twitter.com/Qu6RzpQeCW — And Justice For All ⚖ Sue (@suevee85) August 12, 2020

I don't know who needs to hear this, but it's about time all the nasty women, bad hombres, and sons of bitches take back the country. We're America. #nastywoman — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) August 12, 2020

Dear @KamalaHarris if by #NastyWoman, Republicans mean smart, well-educated, accomplished, and aggressive ...

you go girl. Wear that sh*t like a badge of honor! — Aunt Crabby calls Bullshit (@DearAuntCrabby) August 12, 2020

For the uninitiated, Kamala Harris is born in the US to immigrants, cancer researcher Shyamala Gopalan from India and economics professor Donald Harris from Jamaica.