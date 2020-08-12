In a shocking incident on Monday, an Air Force helicopter was shot at from ground while it was flying over Virginia. The chopper assigned to President Donald Trump's support detail had to make an emergency landing after one of the pilots was injured.

The UH-1N Huey helicopter was conducting a routine training flight roughly 1,000 feet above the ground when it was shot at. The chopper was immediately landed at a nearby airport Manassas, Virginia, U.S. News reported citing an Air Force spokesperson.

The helicopter was assigned to the first Helicopter Squadron, which supports the movement of other senior government officials besides the President to and from Andrews, also the base of Air Force One.

FBI is investigating

Soon after the incident, the FBI "dispatched Special Agents and its Evidence Response Team to the Manassas Airport after receiving reports that a helicopter was shot at from the ground nearby," the FBI's Washington Field Office said in a statement.

The Manassas Regional Airport officials received the distress call from the pilot at about 12:20 p.m. about the inbound chopper. Medical assistance was requested and the injured crew member was taken to the hospital for treating non-threatening injuries.

"The FBI Washington Field Office is working jointly with our law enforcement partners, including the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. One individual in the helicopter sustained a non-threatening injury, for which he was treated and subsequently released from the hospital," the FBI said.

Joint Base Andrews is assisting the FBI for the investigation. OSI take threats to our Airmen and our resources very seriously. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further investigative details can be released at this time," Joint Base Andrews said.