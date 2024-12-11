Rupali Ganguly has finally broken her silence on step-daughter Esha Verma's allegations. This comes a few weeks after Rupali had sent her a Rs 50 crore defamation suit for tarnishing her image and making false accusations. Esha Verma had accused the Anupamaa actress of ruining her mother's marriage. Rupali has now said that she would be lying if she were to say that these things don't affect her.

Rupali breaks silence

The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress has said that it hurts even when someone makes tiny comments about someone's life. "If I tell you that these things don't affect me, then I'd be lying. Of course, such things affect us. We are humans, after all. It hurts when someone passes even a tiny comment behind our back," she told Instant Bollywood.

"The ones who love me will continue doing so. Achhe karam karte jao, achhi cheeze aap ke saath aaj nahi toh kal zaroor hongi (Keep doing good deeds and good things will happen to you today or in future) ... Everyone goes through rough phases, bad things do happen, but eventually, the truth always wins," she further added.

What Esha accused Rupali of?

Esha had accused Rupali of ruining her mother's marriage with her father, Ashwin K. "She has done so much, physically, mentally, verbally, and emotionally, abusing me and my mom. I feel like that was a lot of trauma I had to deal with and suffer with and my mom did too. We suffered a lot, and we don't have that exposure as she does," Esha had written.

The defamation suit

Ashwin K also came out in Rupali's defense and said that she wasn't involved in his marriage going kaput. Soon after Esha's old post resurfaced and made headlines, Ganguly filed a Rs 50 crore defamation suit alleging that the post "damaged her (Rupali's) reputation, violated her dignity, and adversely impacted her career, resulting in substantial financial losses."

Ever since, Esha has not only deleted her posts but also made her Instagram account private.