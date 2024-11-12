Popular TV actor Rupali Ganguly plays the protagonist in Anupamaa. The actor has been garnering headlines for her personal life after her stepdaughter accused her of breaking into her home.

Esha who is Rupali's stepdaughter has levied heavy charges on the actor and has also dragged Rupali's biological son.

Esha mentioned that Rupali travelled to their New Jersey home and even slept on the bed shared by her parent. Esha claimed that Rupali is a home wrecker.

Rupali, who has kept mum over Esha's allegations, recently filed a defamation case against Esha for maligning and tarnishing her personal and professional life.

Rupali Ganguly seeks Rs 50 Crore defamation

Further, Rupali Ganguly seeks Rs 50 crore in compensation. Ganguly's lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, sent the notice.

Rupali's lawyer Sana Raees Khan mentioned, "We have issued a defamation notice to her stepdaughter in response to her false and damaging statements as Rupali Ganguly firmly stands against the use of defamatory tactics for Publicity and she has taken this legal step to protect her reputation from unfounded claims. These baseless allegations were clearly intended to harm Rupali Ganguly's reputation and capitalize on her public standing. Such actions have not only caused emotional distress but have also unfairly tarnished her personal and professional integrity. She has issued a Rs 50 crore defamation notice to Esha following serious allegations made against her. According to Rupali's legal notice, she was hurt and shocked to see Esha making derogatory statements through various posts on social media.

The statement also states that Rupali and Esha's father, Ashwin, had shared a 12-year friendship before their marriage. It further emphasized that these unfounded accusations have not only tarnished Rupali's professional reputation but have also inflicted deep personal anguish, undoing years of hard-earned respect in an instant.

A day after Esha's accusations went viral, Rupali's husband Ashwin K Verma reacted to the allegations

Taking to his official social media account, Ashwin issued an official statement, a day after his daughter's post went viral in which she slammed Rupali.

Ashwin wrote, "I do have two daughters from previous relationships, something Rupali and I have always been open about that I care a great deal about. I understand that my younger daughter still holds a lot of hurt about the dissolution of her parent's relationship as divorce is a difficult experience that can greatly affect and harm the children of that marriage."

Esha Verma shares her struggles, expressing that her intent isn’t revenge but to voice her own truth, especially addressing her unresolved pain and standing up to those who hurt her and her mother#Rupaliganguly #Anupamaa #ashwinverma pic.twitter.com/0jXFMgveYV — ???????✮⋆˙ (@shwetahunyar) November 11, 2024

He added, "But marriages end for many reasons, and my relationship with my second wife had multiple challenges that led to our separation challenges that were between her and me and that had nothing to do with any other person. I only want the best for my children and my wife and it saddens me to see anyone being pulled into cycles of negativity by the media."

A sincere reflection on recent remarks. pic.twitter.com/QfpN324fwB — Ashwin K Verma (@AshwinKVerma) November 3, 2024

About Rupali and Ashwin

Rupali married Ashwin, a businessman, on February 6, 2013. The couple has a son who was born on August 25, 2013. Ashwin has two daughters from his first marriage.

Esha Verma has made her Instagram account private after Rupali Ganguly has filed a defamation case against her. To note, Esha's account was open and accessible to all.