Are they? Aren't they? Just as we were getting used to the rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have a thing for each other, comes the piece of speculation that the two much-loved Bollywood stars may be starring in not one, but two films together! Or it may just be that they have got two offers and may sign one or both films. No more details were revealed by this snippet in Mumbai Mirror, but we always knew something was cooking professionally between these two.

Nowadays, link-ups and break-ups or the news of it are centred around movies. So, when the young actress Sara Ali Khan mentioned on Koffee with Karan 6 that Kartik Aaryan is her crush from the film industry, our sharp mind knew that a film was already being planned with the two. Why would she take his name otherwise? And soon enough, director Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 was announced with Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

Obviously, we thought this could be the case again when much was made of Vicky Kaushal's marriage proposal to Katrina Kaif on stage at the Screen Awards 2018. And then there were strong rumours that Vicky Kaushal had a bitter break-up with his actress girlfriend Harleen Sethi over his alleged liaison with Katrina Kaif. Later, it was being said the new lady in his life is actress Bhumi Pednekar, not Katrina Kaif.

Well, we don't really want to get into Vicky or Katrina's love life. All we want to know is whether they are indeed doing a film or two together. They sure make a great pair, as we could see on stage at the awards show, or even in the Film Companion show Tape Cast in which they made an appearance together.

Katrina Kaif is all geared up for her big release this Eid (June 5), Salman Khan's mega movie Bharat. She replaced Priyanka Chopra in this film when PeeCee quit getting married to American singer Nick Jonas. Katrina Kaif will also be seen in Sooryavanshi in 2020, the Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar film that stars Akshay Kumar in the lead with a cameo by Ranveer Singh.

Vicky Kaushal is riding high on the success of Uri, Sanju and Manmarziyaan. He will be seen in a period-war film being made by the producers of Uri, where he will play the mythological character Ashwatthama. Vicky Kaushal's other forthcoming films include an untitled horror film, Karan Johar's Takht and Shoojit Sircar's Udham Singh biopic.

