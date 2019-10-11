James Gunn has been offering any tits and bits of information he could from the upcoming The Suicide Squad, currently filming in Atlanta. While the entire cast has been revealed, it's still unknown which new DC comics based characters are set to appear in the DC film.

The Suicide Squad is being described as a reboot and though it won't serve as a direct sequel to David Ayer's 2017 SS version - it will still see the return of Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis and Jai Courtney from the original film, reprising their respective roles. But along with it, a sleeve of new actors like Nathan Fillion has also joined the Task Force.

According to Charles Murphy, a well-known scooper for dropping accurate news- says Fillion will be playing as 'Arm-Fall-Off-Boy. As obscure the name sounds, its a real character from the DC Universe.

The news first surfaced on The Weekly Planet podcast where Fillion's role along with other non-lead actor's character details were the topic of conversation. Charles Murphy confirmed on Twitter that the roles revealed on the podcast are authentic.

Going by the podcast/Murphy's tweet, Sean Gunn will be playing Weasel, Micheal Rooker as Savant, Peter Davidson stars as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, and Mayling Ng as Mongal.

In DC Comics, Arm-Fall-Off-Boy was introduced in 1989 and the character is known for attempting to be a member of the Legion of Super Heroes. The character is capable of detaching his own limbs to use them as blunt weapons.

Even if the rumor is true, fans are urged not to "get too attached" as Gunn pointed out. It seems likely that Fillion's character could one of the few new Task Force X members who could be killed off, similar to the axing of Slipknot from the original Suicide Squad.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that The Suicide Squad's non-lead new cast members are playing disposable second rate supervillains. Gunn revealed earlier that the idea to use such characters comes from influencing John Ostrander's iteration of Suicide Squad from the 80s.

Idris Elba's character in The Suicide Squad still remains a secret. But the actor will be playing a lead in the film.

The Suicide Squad hits theatres on August 6, 2021.