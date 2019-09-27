It has been made clear to fans that James Gunn's Suicide Squad would be different from David Ayer's 2017 version. The film will take from the 80s comic books and provide a twist of its own.

Responding to a fan on Instagram, the director said that his version of the Squad will be taking inspiration from John Ostrander and wife Kim Yale's iteration in Brave & the Bold 25.

Gunn, later on, was willing to offer a more detailed history of Suicide Squad's transformation over time. He went on to explain: "King Shark is a relatively recent member of the team. The original Squad was a group of adventurers, soldiers and scientists, who explored and battled anomalous events," Gunn wrote.

"Ostrander in the 80's introduced the idea of the Dirty Dozen with disposable, second rate supervillains. King Shark didn't enter the team till the 2000's. Our movie takes elements from all those timelines but is especially indebted to Ostrander (and Kim Yale)," the director said.

It will be interesting to see how different elements from the comics would influence each character in the movie, especially King Shark.

Described as a reboot, Suicide Squad will still see the return of a few characters from the original movie such as Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Amanda Waller (Violas Davis), Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman).

The film also includes other new additions like Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, David Dastmalchian, Jennifer Holland and Nathan Fillion.

Idris Elba is also attached to play a new character which still remains under wrap. Fans speculate that the actor could portray Bronze Tiger.

The Suicide Squad releases on August 6, 2021.