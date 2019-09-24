Warner Bros upcoming DC flick Suicide Squad is set to introduce a handful of new characters and possibly "the worst of the worst" villains from the DC Universe. Though James Gunn has not revealed many details regarding the movie, the director disclosed the names of some of the cast members.

Production of Suicide Squad has already begun in Atlanta with even actor Jai Courtney teasing his return as Boomerang. Actress Daniela Melchior and few other cast members have also arrived and seem to have had a small outing with Gunn.

Melchoir's photo shared on Instagram shows Flula Borg, David Dastmalchian, James Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn and Mayling Ng posing together. You can check out the image below.

Gunn's Suicide Squad has been described as a "reboot" and will not be a direct sequel to the 2017 version directed by David Ayer. But Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis and Courtney will be reprising their respective roles from the original film. It is still unknown how their return will be explained in the upcoming reboot and if it would also answer what happened to the rest of the X-force members.

The director's new take on the X-force will be "tonally different", as described by Courtney. The director has not yet unveiled all character names but teased fans saying, "Don't get too attached". Perhaps, not all of them would be making it till the end, similar to Slipknot from the original movie.

The DC film also stars Taika Waititi, John Cena, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz and Edris Elba.

The Suicide Squad is slated for release on August 6, 2021.