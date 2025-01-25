Sonam Kapoor recently attended the BoF (Business of Fashion) Gala with many A-listers in attendance. The Kapoor girl looked nothing less than a diva in a yellow archival gown by George Stavropolou. Styled by her sister, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam made sure all eyes were on her in vintage yellow chiffon gown. The Neerja actress embraced the old-world charm and looked dreamy in the outfit.

Sonam's interaction with Jackky

Sonam was spotted chatting with Jacqueline Fernandez at the event. Jacqueline reportedly asked Sonam the reason for not being in touch, to which Sonam could be heard mentioning having a son and marriage as the reason. "I am married, I have a child. My whole life has changed," she could be heard saying. Jaccky then kisses Sonam bye and walks away.

However, social media had a lot of opinions to give on this conversation. Many asked Sonam to reveal the truth behind not being in touch with the Dishoom actress. On the other hand, many accused the Delhi 6 actress of being too cold towards Jacqueline.

Social media reactions

"Because of her controversy why don't people tell the truth," commented a user. "Every one has his own way to be happy," another user commented. "Sounds more like they were never close to begin with because married wives with kids still make room for a social life," a person opined. "Sonam Kapoor rude and cold as always," a social media user wrote.

"Sonam Kapoor sounds like she is the only one having an interesting life. And everyone is wanting to know what's happening in her life," read a comment. "Atleast she is honest everywhere," another comment read. "Sonam walked so Urvashi could run," one more of the comments read. "Sonam giving shalini vibes especially her voice," a person wrote.