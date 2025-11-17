Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are the winners of 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'. The power couple of television, Rubina and Abhinav won the trophy of the 'Sarvagun Sampann Jodi' in the celebrity reality game show. Rubina and Abhinav beat Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee to emerge as the winners of the show.

Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, the hosts of the show, announced the duo as the winners. As soon as Abhinav and Rubina were announced the winners; the husband kissed the actress while everyone cheered for the two. The two released a joint statement after winning the show and said that love is never about being flawless.

The statement

"Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga' was a superb way for us to spend time together without life rushing by us. As a couple, we're far from perfect, and we, along with other couples, were very candid about our blind spots, and that was super liberating. Winning this trophy is extremely special; it's the result of all the love we've received from the viewers and the supportive spirit of every couple who made this journey so much fun," the two wrote.

"If there's one thing we hope our journey reminds people of, it's this: Love is not about being flawless. It is about choosing each other over everything else, even on the days it feels hardest," the couple concluded.

The celebrity contestant jodis

Gurmeet Chaudhary - Debina Bannerjee, Swara Bhasker–Fahad Ahmad, Geeta Phogat–Pawan Singh, Abhishek Kumar–Isha Malviya, Sudesh Lehri–Mamta Lehri, Hina Khan–Rocky Jaiswal, and Avika Gor–Milind Chandwani were the celebrity couples on the show.