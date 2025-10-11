Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most adored couples on the small screen. Even in real life, the couple enjoys massive fandom. The two have been married for several years now and welcomed their twin daughters two years back. Now, in her social media post, Rubina has revealed that she came over her vices to be a better person for her husband.

Rubina's Karwa Chauth post

Rubina said that for her Karwa Chauth is not just a tradition but a way to celebrate her faith in love. She added that she had overcome several of her vices, like coffee and binge eating, and fasted to remind herself of the power she has over these things.

"For me, Karwa Chauth is not just a tradition to follow; it is my way of celebrating my faith in love!"

Dilaik further wrote that she left alcohol five years ago to be a better person for her best half. "I fast to remind myself that I have the capacity to renounce my vices, like coffee, binge eating, overthinking, over working, controlling outcomes and many more," she wrote.

Quitting alcohol

"I had quit alcohol 5 years ago, I never had a habit of cigarettes, and ofcourse no chemicals either, so today I fast, meditate and pray to become a better half for my Best Half @ashukla09," she added. Rubina's post received a lot of love from industry people, her fans and the couple's followers.

It was in June, 2018 that Rubina and Abhinav got married in a grand ceremony in Shimla. The couple then joined Bigg Boss 14 where they spoke about facing differences in their marriage and being at the brink of a divorce. However, they mended their ways and are now stronger than ever. The couple welcomed their twin girls in 2023. Rubina is currently seen with Abhinav on reality show – Pati, Patni Aur Panga.