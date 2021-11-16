It was on November 15 that Sanjith, an RSS worker was brutally murdered in Palakkad, Kerala. Soon after the murder, BJP leadership alleged that Sanjith was murdered by SDPI workers.

Sanjith, along with his wife Arshika was going to his workplace on Monday morning. A team of five people blocked the motorcycle and hacked him to death.

Sanjith's wife says she can identify the killers

While interacting with the media, Sanjith's wife Arshika revealed that she can identify the culprits. Arshika also said that her husband was facing threat from SDPI over the past few months.

"Sanjith was working as a collection executive. Yesterday, we started from home at 08.45 AM. I was sitting in the back of the motorcycle. While we were traveling, somebody hacked my husband. We fell down. They pulled me apart and killed my husband. They were five in number. They did not wear masks. I can identify them," said Arshika.

BJP leadership blames state government

BJP leadership claimed that the state government led by Pinarayi Vijayan is working hand-in-glove with SDPI. They also alleged that such incidents should not be tolerated at any level.

Palakkad BJP district president K.M. Haridas claimed that the killing of Sanjith is nothing but a well-planned political murder sponsored by SDPI.

"Sanjith was going with his wife when he was stopped and brutally attacked. The SDPI in the state has got the ruling party's backing," alleged K.M Haridas.

Meanwhile, the investigation is currently progressing, and police officers revealed that the incident is a clear case of political murder.