The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that it has arrested SDPI member and key conspirator Syed Abbas in connection with its probe into the 2020 Bengaluru riots case.

An NIA spokesperson said that Abbas, a resident of Bengaluru, was arrested for his involvement in the conspiracy and rioting on August 11 last year at K.G. Halli police station area, after it was found that he heads the SDPI in the Nagawara ward.

"He, along with his co-conspirators including other charge sheeted accused persons, are office bearers of SDPI Nagawara and were actively involved in burning vehicles and attacking police officers on duty at K.G. Halli Police Station," the official said.

Abbas was produced before a special NIA court in Bengaluru, which sent him to six days NIA custody.

Bengaluru riots in 2020

The Karnataka Police had registered a case relating to rioting by an unruly mob armed with deadly weapons, who had unlawfully gathered outside the police station late on August 11 last year to protest a blasphemous religious post on social media.

The mob had attacked and injured many police officers and had also set fire to police station using petrol bombs. Government vehicles parked in the vicinity of the police station were also damaged.

The NIA, which had taken over the probe on September 21 last year, had filed a charge sheet against 138 accused in the case.

(With inputs from IANS)