To give a reply to the show-cause notice served by the party for his highly objectionable video, the former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), Vikram Randhawa appeared before the disciplinary panel of the party.

According to sources, Vikram Randhawa appeared before the disciplinary panel of the party on Thursday evening to clear his stand. "Randhawa apologized for his objectionable remarks against a particular community and sought to clarify that his intention was not to hurt the sentiment of any community", a source said and added that in his written reply ex-legislature assured the party leadership that he would not repeat such mistakes in future. He regretted that party faced embarrassment due to his 'objectionable remarks'."

Ex-legislature had sought time for giving reply

As BJP's disciplinary committee had given 48 hours to give a reply of show-cause notice, Vikram Randhawa had sought time for the panel due to festivals. The panel had asked Randhawa to give a reply before November 12.

Before giving a reply to the panel, Randhawa has already apologized for his remarks and made it clear that his statement was against those who were celebrating Pakistan's victory over the Indian cricket team in the T-20 World Cup match.

Randhawa had refuted the allegation of speaking against a particular community. "The video which has gone viral on social media is edited. I also spoke against those who celebrated Pakistan's victory in the T-20 world cup," Randhawa had stated and added that only an edited portion of the video has been circulated on social media.

Disciplinary panel to submit the report to J&K BJP president

As the disciplinary panel has completed its exercise now Ravinder Raina, president of J&K BJP will take a final decision on action to be taken against Vikram Randhawa. The disciplinary panel has submitted its report to Ravinder Raina, who in consultations with senior leaders will take a decision.

Sources said that Raina will convene a meeting of senior leaders including the core group of the party before taking any decision.

Show cause notice was served to Randhawna for derogatory, abusive language

After the video of Vikram Randhawa has gone viral, BJP had sought an explanation from him for his irresponsible statement.

"A video has gone viral on social media in which you are seen making reckless and hatred promoting remarks against a particular community. This is unacceptable to the party and has created embarrassment for the party. Such type of conduct is likely to dent the public image of the party. As a senior leader and former legislator, it is expected of you to conduct yourself in public in a manner that is as per party principles," the notice, issued by the disciplinary committee of the party, reads.

"You are directed through this notice to explain your position within 48 hours to the disciplinary committee on the issue and also advised to immediately issue a public apology on the matter pending the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings against you. You are also directed not to address media in any form till proceedings are pending against you", reads the notice.

Notice was issued by the disciplinary committee comprising Sunil Sethi, Virenderjeet Singh, and N.D.Rajwal.

FIR registered against Randhawa

Jammu and Kashmir Police have already registered an FIR against Vikram Randhawa for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a particular community and hurting their religious sentiments. The case has been registered at Bahu Fort Police Station here on the basis of a written complaint by advocate Muzaffar Ali Shah.

Ex-legislature relieved of all responsibilities of party

After issuing a show-cause notice over derogatory remarks against a particular community, the J&K unit of BJP had relieved Vikram Randhawa from all posts and responsibilities. J&K BJP Ravinder Raina has relieved Vikram Randhawa from all the posts including that of the secretary post, with immediate effect.