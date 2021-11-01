Within days after his highly provocative and objectionable video goes viral on social media, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Monday evening issued a show-cause notice to its former law-maker, Vikram Randhawa.

Randhawa's video has created outrage as Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has demanded strict action against BJP leader.

"No action taken against an ex BJP MLA who calls for genocide of Kashmiris and to skin them alive. But J&K students are charged with sedition for merely cheering the winning team. India is surely the mother of all democracies," Mehbooba tweeted.

Eminent lawyer and social activist Sheikh Shakil Ahmad also demanded action against Vikram Randhawa for his highly provocative video against a particular community.

A video has gone viral on social media in which Randhawa was seen making some highly objectionable comments against a particular community.

Show cause notice issued for derogatory, abusive language

After the video of Vikram Randhawa has gone viral, BJP on Monday evening sought an explanation from him for his irresponsible statement.

"A video has gone viral on social media in which you are seen making reckless and hatred promoting remarks against a particular community. This is unacceptable to the party and has created embarrassment for the party. Such type of conduct is likely to dent the public image of the party. As a senior leader and former legislator, it is expected of you to conduct yourself in public in a manner that is as per party principles," the notice, issued by the disciplinary committee of the party, reads.

"A very strict and serious view of your reckless and indisciplined statement in the video has been taken by party president Ravinder Raina and the disciplinary committee of Bhartiya Janata Party has been asked by party president to initiate disciplinary proceedings against you. Earlier disciplinary proceedings against you have also not created the desired impact on your public conduct."

"You are directed through this notice to explain your position within 48 hours to the disciplinary committee on the issue and also advised to immediately issue a public apology on the matter pending the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings against you. You are also directed not to address media in any form till proceedings are pending against you", reads the notice.

Notice was issued by the disciplinary committee comprising Sunil Sethi, Virenderjeet Singh, and N.D.Rajwal.

Randhawa earlier served show-cause after his outburst against Union minister

Earlier in May this year, Vikram Randhawa got a show-cause notice by the party's disciplinary committee after he leveled corruption charges against Union minister Jitendra Singh.

Randhawa has been asked to reply within two days along with any evidence to prove his claim. Randhawa, who is the president of Stone Crusher Owners Association, had levelled serious allegations of corruption against Singh's office in Jammu over the issue of mining policy and also threatened to immolate himself next week.

Singh's office in Jammu had also taken serious note of the allegations and set a deadline for Randhawa of 24 hours, asking him to prove his allegations or seek a public apology otherwise get ready to face a defamation case of Rs 1 crore.

I spoke against those who celebrate Pakistan's victory: Randhawa

Vikram Randhawa later refuted the allegation of speaking against a particular community. "The video which has gone viral on social media is edited. I also spoke against those who celebrated Pakistan's victory in the T-20 world cup," Randhawa said and added that only an edited portion of the video has been circulated on social media.