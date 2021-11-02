A day after issuing a show-cause notice over derogatory remarks against a particular community, the J&K unit of BJP on Tuesday relieved former Member of Legislative Council (MLC), Vikram Randhawa from all posts and responsibilities.

As per the order issued by J&K BJP Ravinder Raina, Vikram Randhawa has been relieved from all the posts including that of the secretary post, with immediate effect.

Randhawa had allegedly made derogatory remarks against a particular community following which a case was registered at Bahu Fort Police Station on the basis of a written complaint by one Muzaffar Ali Shah.

"Mr. Vikram Randhawa (former MLC) is relieved from all party posts/responsibilities including the post of BJP J&K-UT secretary post with immediate effect," the order reads.

"BJP J&K-UT Vice president Sham Choudhary (former Minister and Ex-MLA Suchetgarh) shall be the new Prabhari/Incharge for District Rajouri," it added.

Disciplinary panel recommends relieving Randhawa of all posts

Sources in the BJP said that the disciplinary committee, which has already served a show-cause notice to the ex-MLC, has recommended that Vikram Randhawa should be relieved of all posts till the completion of the inquiry.

The panel has recommended that before completion of the inquiry against Randhawa for his irresponsible statement, he (Randhawa) should be relieved of all posts and responsibilities of the party to ensure a fair probe.

The recommendation has been examined by party president Ravinder Raina and it has been decided to agree with interim recommendations of the disciplinary committee report.

FIR registered against Randhawa

Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered an FIR against Vikram Randhawa for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a particular community and hurting their religious sentiments. The case has been registered at Bahu Fort Police Station here on the basis of a written complaint by advocate Muzaffar Ali Shah.

The FIR was filed after a video of Vikram Randhawa purportedly making derogatory remarks against Muslims went viral on social media. Vikram Randhawa allegedly made comments over incidents of celebrations by several Kashmiri students following the Pakistan team's win against India in the T20 World Cup match.

The case has been registered under IPC 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offense against any other class or community), and other relevant sections.

Show-cause notice already served to Randhawa

"The video came to the notice of the party and a show-cause notice was immediately served to him by the disciplinary committee as such a language cannot be tolerated," Ravinder Raina, J&K BJP chief said.

In the show-cause notice, the BJP disciplinary committee headed by Sunil Sethi asked Randhwa to explain his remarks within 48 hours.