Observing that abrogation of Article 370 is the result of the long struggle and numerous sacrifices of the people since the days of Praja Parishad since the early 1950s, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday emphasized the need for changing 'mindset' for the overall positive growth of the society.

"The system in Jammu and Kashmir has been changed after scrapping of the Article 370," the RSS chief said while addressing a gathering of prominent citizens at Jammu.

"Changing dispensation is important but society can not be changed by changing system only. There is a need to change mindset also," Bhagwat said while referring towards the constitutional changing going on in Jammu and Kashmir after August 5, 2019. He stressed the need of changing the mindsets of those who are running the system to yield encouraging results of the abrogation of Article 370.

Abrogation of Article 370: A result of a long struggle

Mohan Bhagwat visited Jammu and Kashmir first time after August 5, 2019, recalled the long struggle of the people for the abrogation of Article 370. "Since the days of Praja Parishad many agitations were launched for the abrogation of Article 370", he said and mentioned towards nationwide stir launched by the founder of Bharatiya Jan Sangh, Dr. Shyama Prashad Mukherjee in the early 1950s for total integration of J&K with Indian Union.

Founder of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh (BJS)-a predecessor of BJP, Mukherjee, had launched "Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan, and Ek Nishan" movement in the early 1950s along with Dogra icon Pandit Prem Nath Dogra-who was heading Praja Parishad in J&K.

Mukherjee was strongly opposed to Article 370. He fought against it inside and outside the Parliament with one of the goals of Jana Sangh being its abrogation.

After the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, Sangh Parivar observed that the dream of Mukherjee has been accomplished as he had sacrificed his life for the total integration of J&K with the Indian Union.

World adopting India way of life

Recalling the worst period during the first and second wave of the deadly Coronavirus, Mohan Bhagwat said the entire world is adopting the basic element of Indian ways of life for its growth and sustenance amid the pandemic.

"Sustainable development and eco-friendly life is the only way to live a peaceful life", he said and made it clear that the Indian way of life is the only alternative before the world today.

"The entire world is returning to the basic elements of Indian thought process to practice developmental ways while being environment friendly after facing Coronavirus", the RSS chief said and stressed eco-friendly growth.

"India is the world Guru and not a world superpower. And this is a defining difference between us and the rest of the world", he said.