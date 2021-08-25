The development and growth of Jammu and Kashmir revolve around four-Ps-peace, progress, prosperity, and people-first. J&K is an example of immortal organic composite Indian culture. These were the words of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while addressing the valedictory session of the international symposium on "Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh: Development Dynamics and Future Trajectories".

The symposium was organized by Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Embassy of India, Seoul, the Republic of Korea in collaboration with the Indian Council of Cultural Relations; Institute of East and West Studies, Yonsei University; India Foundation, and Jammu - Kashmir Study Centre.

"The sense of cohesion that we see today is significantly contributing to equitable opportunity and strengthening integrated, accountable, and transparent governance," the Lieutenant Governor said.

"In my overarching policies for new Jammu Kashmir, priorities are clear - distributed growth model, better health facilities, skilled youth population, empowered women, prosperous farmers, rectifying past injustices and transforming this soil as a powerhouse of education and science, and turning the dream of socio-economic progress of all individuals into a reality," said the Lt Governor.

Artificial barriers hindered J&K's development

Lieutenant Governor observed that despite the country emerging as the fastest growing economy, developmental speed and spread in J&K were hindered through artificial barriers.

"The three dimensions of sustainable development - economic growth, environmental sustainability, and social inclusion- were completely missing. Regional aspirations were neglected and accumulation of growth happened at the hands of a few," he added.

Speaking on the transformation taking place in J&K, the Lt Governor observed that the implementation framework based on SEED-- Speed, Efficiency, Effectiveness, and Delivery has helped in creating a roadmap to achieve sustainable growth.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we did not hesitate for out of box solutions for the larger welfare of the people. In the last two years, we have rebooted the system and removed the fences that had deprived people of their rights and growth," he added.

Development replaces terrorism

"The society of Jammu Kashmir is ageless and visible in the layers of history, which has been a witness to co-existence of almost all major religions known to humankind. It is my topmost priority to ensure development opportunities for all citizens of the UT," said the Lt Governor.

Development has replaced terror in Jammu Kashmir that our neighbour relentlessly exports. Large turnout during last year's District Development Council (DDCs) polls demonstrated people's belief in grass-root democracy and their urge to reap benefits of development that would come along with it, said the Lt Governor.

Throwing light on governance and administrative reforms, the Lt Governor observed that the UT is witnessing new dawn of growth in different sectors because of the reforms introduced to replace outdated, crumbling, and regressive systems. For the first time there is unprecedented accountability and transparency in the system, he added.

Revolutionary central laws empower weaker sections

The central laws for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir are providing forest rights to tribals, rights of children to free and compulsory education, prevention of atrocities against weaker sections, protection to farmers to create new orchards, rights to displaced persons from Pakistan occupied Jammu Kashmir, West Pakistani refugees, and Kashmiri migrants, LG Manoj Sinha said.

Highlighting some of the major initiatives taken by the government for the socio-economic growth of J&K, the Lt Governor said that the government has adopted a targeted approach for the issues like poverty, nutrition, gender equality, quality education, skill development of youth and have ensured that benefits of schemes reach to the last mile for new distributed growth that is not limited to a select few.