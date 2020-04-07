Quibi, the mobile-first streaming service now available in India for Rs. 669 per month after a 90-day free trial period. After the ongoing buzz, the short-form streaming service, Quibi, has arrived in India that offers original content of 10 minutes or less to smartphone users amid coronavirus lockdown.

As India reels from the global pandemic and adjusting to a new way of life amid lockdown and quarantine period, Quibi's CEO Meg Whitman feels that entertainment is all set for a revolution and this time on your mobile phones.

Quibi vs Netflix

The latest streaming service is all set to compete with the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime in India. Whitman explains that people still have their moments in between business meetings and homeschooling when they have just enough time to catch a small episode before resuming work. However, whether or not people want to be entertained in that short window remains to be seen and is worth experimenting, Whitman added.

That being said, Quibi has launched with a new technology, Turnstyle, that gives viewers the freedom to shift from landscape to portrait seamlessly. Additionally, as most streaming giants have enriched their libraries with original and/or licensed content, Quibi will launch all homegrown programs in bite-sized entertainment.

Launching with as many as 50 shows, the initial lineup will include "Chrissy's Court," "Shape of Pasta," "Most Dangerous Game," "Survive," and docuseries "Prodigy," to name a few. More content is expected to be released over the coming days and weeks.

A good time as Any

Several products have decided to err on the side of caution and delay their launches due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, for the streaming service, this appears to be a good time as any to set their foot in the door.

While many would think that period of mass lockdown may not be the best time to drop a streaming service that specializes in on-the-go short-form content, the creators of Quibi disagree.

Quibi is said to be a high-quality streaming service that focuses on short but original shows. The creators also believe that the app will appeal to young audiences who still rely on smartphones for content consumption.

What's on Offer?

Quibi's focus is to produce short, high-quality videos such as movies, reality shows, TV shows, news segments etc. but all under 10 minutes. It is like watching Netflix and Amazon Prime, only shorter. The viewers can also view their content in a horizontal format popularized by TikTok and Instagram.