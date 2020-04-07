The latest season of Money Heist on Netlfix has just arrived and with the edition ending on a major cliffhanger, the fans are expecting a new season soon.

At the end of the season, there are a variety of loose threads that could be tackled in future episodes. Lisbon is now inside the safe, but there's no way to escape for Lisbon ad others with the professor cornered by inspector Alicia Sierra. They will have to keep melting gold at full speed and hope the professor will find a way out of Sierra once and for all.

Fans of 'La Casa de Papel,' the Spanish name of Money Heist can cheer as reports suggest that the robbery series will not only have fifth season but also a sixth season.

According to a report by 'The Sun', it quoted spanish website Marca claiming that Netflix has signed up for two more seasons of Money Heist and interestingly the contract was entered before the fourth edition was aired.

However, the streaming giant yet officially confirms the news and will have to wait till Netflix comes out with such announcement.

Creator Akex Pina hints at spinoffs

Going by its creator Alex Pina in an interview to Oprah magazine hinted towards the additional seasons. "We do have many possibilities for some spinoffs, yes, and I think that's thanks to the strong and powerful identities of the characters," Alex said.

He further added that we've always looked for characters to have a very complex, layered design. With the coronavirus pandemic halting production of several shows, this could mean the coming seasons will take much time to shoot and subsequently the wait for the viewers will get longer.

The next season is expected to feature and retain characters like