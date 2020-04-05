Netflix's docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, a complex tale of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin's long time rivalry has been received well by the viewers and buzz is that one more episode is on the cards.

Justin Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers' third baseman and fan of the Tiger King documentary posted a video on Twitter in which Jeff Lowe who featured on the series announced that Netflix is producing an extra follow-up episode for the show.

In a tweet, Turner wrote, "So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!!"

"There will be 1 more episode of TigerKing on Netlfix" the tweet added.

There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

In a video, Lowe said Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week. We're filming here tomorrow.

It was only after Turner discussed the hit show on his wife Kourtney Turner's "Holding Kourt" podcast, Lowe and the baseball star came in contact of each other.

No doubt existed that Netflix will want to keep the series running in some way. Tiger King has been a social media phenomenon since it was released on March 20.

Tiger king tells the story of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, a tiger zoo owner best known as "Joe Exotic," and his role in a murder-for-hire attempt to kill the animal activist Carole Baskin.

Joe Exotic, who serves a 22-year prison term for his murderous scheme, was recently moved to the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, following the discovery of COVID-19 in his former jail, nypost.com said in a report.

It's not sure when the next episode will be and who will be included. If it's scheduled to go down next week though, fans won't have to wait too long.