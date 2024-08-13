For a while now there have been reports of Adah Sharma having purchased the apartment previously owned by Sushant Singh Rajput. The diva's decision to stay in the flat that was once occupied by Sushant and where he breathed his last, had left everyone surprised. The 4 BHK sea facing bungalow on the sixth floor of the Mont Blanc building in Bandra had become the talk of the town post Sushant's death.

Now, Adah Sharma has clarified that she hasn't bought the flat but is living on rent. She also revealed that the mammoth business made by The Kerala Story didn't come to her. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress further added that even her grandmother contributes to the rent and insists on doing so because she also lives with the actress.

The money made by Kerala Story

Adah went on to add that her mother doesn't work so doesn't contribute but makes great food for the family. "I took that flat on rent. The Rs. 378 crores earned by 'The Kerala Story' (2023) are not mine! Not just me, even my grandmother contributes to it. She argued that since she also resides there, she'll also pay the rent. My mother doesn't work, so she doesn't contribute, but she cooks great food for us."

Sushant lived on rent

Adah went on to reveal, "That house belongs to a certain Mr. Lalwani. I believe he's settled in South Africa. Sushant bhi rent par hi rehta tha. (Even Sushant used to stay in that house on rent.)" Adah Sharma had earlier told Bombay Times that she wanted a house that could give her the same vibe as her Kerala and Pali Hill home. She revealed that she likes feeding birds and this house (SSR's flat) gave her positive vibe and came with a great view too. Adah also revealed that the actual owner of the house lives in South Africa.