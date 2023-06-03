There might be some polarising reviews to The Kerala Story but one thing that's unanimous all across in Adah Sharma's acting. While there are sections hailing and one slamming the film, what remains constant is the praise Adah is garnering for her acting chops in the triggering movie. The Commando actress recently revealed that to give authenticity to her character, she didn't drink water for 40 hours.

Running that extra mile for the role

Adah Sharma revealed that she underwent dehydration and purposely didn't drink water for 40 hours in minus sixteen degrees to get clammed and chipped lips. She also revealed that while there was a cushion for them to fall onto in one of the scenes, she refused to use it and got injured. "Sunkissed ,After and Before from #TheKeralaStory Secret to chapped cracked lips like these ... dehydrate for 40 hours in minus 16 degrees #sunkissedmakeup #adahsharma @makeupbyshyam," she wrote.

The actress further went on to say, "P.S. the mattress was kept to practice the fall... but we didn't use it #bruisedknees and chila hua elbows but ufff all so worth it the last pic is a handful of coconut oil in the hair, safety pins and tight plaits."

Adah revealed that she always considers her film as the last film she's working on. She added that she is never sure of whether or not she would get her next film and thus gives it all to the film she gets. The actress had added that post the release of the film her mobile number got leaked onto social media and she received thousands of negative messages.