As the young actor NTR celebrates his birthday today, May 20, his upcoming movie RRR's team has unveiled a special poster. Being helmed by genius filmmaker SS Rajamouli, RRR- Roudram Ranam Rudhiram is one of the most awaited upcoming movies.

NTR plays Komaram Bheem in RRR which is touted to be a patriotic fictional drama. Komaram Bheem was an Indian tribal leader who fought against the Asaf Jahi (Nizam) dynasty for the liberation of Hyderabad and other areas of the now Telangana.

NTR's latest poster from SS Rajamouli's RRR

SS Rajamouli and his team have unveiled a new poster featuring Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem from the movie. The poster resembles the previously released posters but, features Jr NTR as a fierce fighter. With a sharp spade in his hand, he is seen raging towards the enemy.

"My Bheem has a heart of gold. But when he rebels, he stands strong and bold! Water wave. Here's NTR as the INTENSE #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie", SS Rajamouli tweeted, sharing the poster.

RRR is apparently the fictional development of Rajamouli's imagination of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju's union to fight against the British rule in India.

Other details of RRR

RRR stars Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt as a pair alongside Jr NTR. Olivia is to appear as Jr NTR's love interest, while Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is to be seen in an important role.

The Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR starrer RRR - Roudram Ranam Rudhiram is all set to hit the screens on October 13, 2021. As of now, there is no change in the release date, but there are talks going on that the date might be pushed back if the ongoing situations do not allow the team to wrap up the post-production tasks.

The shooting for RRR is almost wrapped up, except for a few patchworks and additions, the sources say. As the pandemic has made it impossible for the industry people to continue the works, everything is at a halt right now.

NTR's Covid health update

It was earlier reported that Jr NTR was tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor is currently undergoing medical treatment for the same. There is no news of him testing negative yet. In this frame of context, Jr NTR had requested his fans not to celebrate his birthday, keeping the ongoing situations in consideration.

Celebrities wish Jr NTR on his birthday

Happy birthday dear @tarak9999 ?

Here’s wishing you a year filled with happiness and good health! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/6XL2SlybqR — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) May 20, 2021

Wishing my all time favourite, and dearest brother @tarak9999 anna

A Very Happy Birthday ♥️.

Sending you lots and lots of love and best wishes☺️.

The INTENSE AND ELECTRIFYING Komaram Bheem look is fab?

Can't wait to watch you on BIG-SCREEN SOON ANNA.?#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/ZLOStTvqOz — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) May 20, 2021