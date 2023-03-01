Are you ready for RRR talent performing at the Oscars 2023 stage? Well, the Academy Awards took to their Twitter handle to announce that 'Naatu Naatu' from the film RRR will be performed live on March 12.

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make the journey to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to perform the song. With music by Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose, "Naatu Naatu" is a sensation all across the world from the Telegu-language action epic "RRR" with its catchy tune and accompanying dance by actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr.

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. “Naatu Naatu." LIVE at the 95th Oscars.



Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/8FC7gJQbJs — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 28, 2023

The tune is competing for the best original song trophy — the blockbuster's sole nomination — against the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Mitski and David Byrne, and Diane Warren. Rihanna will also be performing "Lift Me Up," from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," on Oscar night. More performances will be announced over the next two weeks.

The 95th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast live on ABC on March 12.

What is RRR about?

The film is a pre-Independence fictional story focusing on two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). It also features Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special appearances. The film was released worldwide in 2022 and collected over Rs 1,200 crore in reported earnings.

RRR is on a winning spree

RRR has so far won a Golden Globe for best original song for Naatu Naatu as well as two Critics Choice Awards -- best foreign language film and best song for Naatu Naatu. Continuing its string of wins, filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' also recently bagged five awards at the recently concluded Hollywood Critics Association awards.

At the Hollywood Critics Association Awards, 'RRR' won Best International Film along with 3 big awards, including Best Action Film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Song for the Oscar-nominated 'Naatu Naatu' and also the special 'spotlight' award.

(with inputs from AP)