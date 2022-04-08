SS Rajamouli's directed film which has Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn, recently celebrated the film's 1000 crore box office run. The RRR success bash was anything but subtle. The grand bash, which the team rightly deserved to have, had the who's who of the industry in full attendance. Karan Johar and Aamir Khan added their superstar charm to the success party.

Rakhi's oops moment

On the other hand, everyone got their dose of fun and laughter from the queen of entertainment – Rakhi Sawant. However, Rakhi did face a major wardrobe malfunction at the do. It so happened that Rakhi was dancing with full fervor on a song from the film. She was seen wearing a red crop top and thigh high slit skirt. It was at that moment that her skirt began sliding down.

Rakhi constantly had to keep holding it to prevent it from falling or the slit from showing more than intended. She had paired the look with blonde dreadlocks. In other instance, Rakhi reached out to Ram Charan and asked him to dance with her on Naatu Naatu. However, Ram politely refused saying he has danced to the tune a lot lately.

Karan Johar's royal snub

Rakhi then moved forward and went to Karan Johar. But, KJo was busy talking to someone else and didn't pay any heed to her. Rakhi waited for a few seconds but upon realising that Johar was not going to turn around, she went ahead to Jr NTR. Netizens have slammed Karan for ignoring Rakhi this way.