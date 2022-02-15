Rakhi Sawant and her husband, Ritesh have parted ways. Rakhi has revealed that the decision to not be together was entirely Ritesh's. She added that despite her pleadings, he refused to budge. Rakhi's husband, Ritesh, made his first public appearance on Bigg Boss 15. While many felt the two were faking it and weren't actually a couple, Rakhi and Ritesh maintained that they had been married for years.

Rakhi explains

It was in 2019 that Rakhi Sawant announced to the world that she had tied the knot with Ritesh. However, for almost three years no one saw her "husband" anywhere. She maintained that her husband was camera shy and introverted and doesn't want to face the camera ever. But, it was on BB 15 that Ritesh finally showed his face to the world.

Rakhi has revealed that there was no physical intimacy between the two and he probably was only staying with her because of BB grand finale. She revealed that if one doesn't attend the finale they have to pay 2 crores.

Instagram

No physical intimacy

"Hmmm... yes. I felt he was staying in my house only to be at the Grand Finale. Bigg Boss ke contract mein hain (It is in the Bigg Boss contract) that you have to pay ₹2 crore if you don't attend the Grand Finale. Besides, he was not touching me or kissing me in front of the media. Only I was kissing him. He is a shy person, lekin un baton se zaroor jyaada lagne laga tha (had an intuition)," she told TOI.