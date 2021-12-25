With its release date nearing, there's no end to the buzz around RRR. Expected to be another one of Rajamouli's masterpieces, RRR also boasts of having a stellar star cast. The film has talented stars like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan. The film is scheduled to release in January. Let's take a look at the enormous amount cast of the film took home.

Ram Charan: As per a report in Bollywoodlife, the Magadheera actor is taking home a gigantic 45 crores.

Alia Bhatt: Bhatt, who plays Sita in the project, would take home Rs 9 crore for the project.

Ajay Devgn: Ajay Devgn would be seen in an extended cameo appearance in Rajamouli's RRR. The actor is reportedly taking home a mammoth Rs 25 crore for the project.

Jr NTR: NTR will be seen playing the role of a revolutionary leader, Komaram Bheem. He also is reported to have taken home Rs 45 crore.

Rajamouli: Though Rajamouli's exact fee couldn't be ascertained, the director is reported to have taken home 30 per cent of the film's profit share. Rajamouli had expressed his fondness for Alia Bhatt on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan too. So, it didn't come as a surprise when he chose Alia for this massive project. Talking about why he chose Alia, the ace director revealed that he wanted someone who could stand her ground in front of two big actors and not get immersed in their onscreen magnanimity.

"I need an actress who can stand her ground between Tarak (NTR Jr) and Charan (Ramcharan Teja) both of whom are extremely talented actors. She can be innocent, vulnerable yet be extremely resilient. That is the reason I went for her," he had said in an interview.