There has been a certain kind of curiosity about why filmmaker SS Rajamouli chose Alia Bhatt to star in his upcoming magnum opus RRR (titled Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu, Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil, and Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi) alongside Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR. The Baahubali director has finally revealed the reason why he brought Alia on board for the film and not any actress from south.

There's no doubt that Alia has carved a niche for herself in the industry all thanks to her bold film choices. From Highway to Raazi to Gully Boy, Alia's career graph and acting skills have impressed everyone including SS Rajamouli.

Revealing the reason behind Alia's casting in RRR, Rajamouli said in a recent interview, "I need an actress who can stand her ground between Tarak (NTR Jr) and Charan (Ramcharan Teja) both of whom are extremely talented actors. She can be innocent, vulnerable yet be extremely resilient. That is the reason I went for her."

The filmmaker also revealed that Alia was supposed to shoot for her part in April but the shooting got delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak. He also refuted the reports of RRR being a love triangle between Alia, Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

"The shoot with Alia which was supposed to happen this month got cancelled due to the pandemic. We need to re-work the dates and schedules. I am looking forward to working with her," he said.

RRR is being made in Telugu and will be releasing in other reginal languages as well. Directed by Rajamouli, Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR will be seen playing the roles of Alluri Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. Made under a budget of Rs 350 Cr, RRR tells the fictional story about two revolutionary fighters set in 1920s. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.