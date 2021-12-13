RRR: Rajamouli complains about Ram Charan – Jr NTR's pointless brawl, Alia Bhatt ignored

Rajamouli has revealed that many shooting days on the sets of RRR got wasted because of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's pointless brawls. The two stars get along like a house on fire and were an absolute riot on the sets together.

The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. RRR's trailer was recently released and it received a roaring response on social media and from the industry.

Now, Rajamouli has opened up about the chemistry between the two. The celebrated director has said that the two acted like kids on the sets. "More than 20 shooting days got wasted because of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's pointless brawls. See, this is how they behave on the sets. One comes up with a complaint and the other pinched, like kids."

Ram Charan - Jr NTR's equation

TOI further quoted Rajamouli saying, "We talk about the huge stardom of the two. Thousands of fans are desperate about these two. But, look at their deeds, like kids." At the trailer launch, Jr NTR had said that it was a proud moment for him to work with Ajay Devgn as he has seen him and idolised him while he was growing up.

On the other hand, when Alia complained that Ram Charan used to ignore her, the actor had a quirky response. "I was feeling shy because you are so beautiful," he cheekily said.

Alia Bhatt ignored

"They were teasing each other and I realised their bond is so special that they were not interested that I was there and they only wanted to talk to each other. But finally when we shot the song, I said, "I'm not understanding anything what you guys are talking, could you please translate and Ram Charan sir did for me but Tarak still didn't," Alia said at the event.