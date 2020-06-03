Popular producer DVV Danayya, who is bankrolling Rajamouli's RRR has undergone heart surgery. This happened three weeks ago when Danayya complained about heart pain and was taken to the hospital, where the surgery was performed.

The producer, apparently, had a block in the arteries and it was cleared by putting a stent. Danayya is currently taking rest at home and is under medication. This news has been kept under wraps by the family members and colleagues, but somehow, his well-wishers and fans have come to know it.

Danayya's films

Danayya has earlier produced films like Sivamani, Desamuduru, Krishna, Nayak, and Bharat Ane Nenu. All these films are super hits at the box office. Now his next film is RRR and all eyes are on this film.

The film has Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR as Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are also part of this which is one of the most talked-about films in recently.

The shoot of the film has been kept on hold since the lockdown and as per the review meeting, which was held by the film fraternity with Telangana Cinematography Minister Thalasani Srinivas Yadav, films can be shot indoors and post-production formalities can begin as well.

As Rajamouli said that he has worked with minimal crew and shot RRR, it is said that this multi-lingual film will be the first project to go on floors post lockdown. An update about the same is awaited from the makers of the film.