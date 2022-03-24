Hold your breath, the much-hyped RRR, which is releasing on Friday, March 25, has done a gigantic pre-release business. With unprecedented hype around the movie, the distributors, despite the delay in the film's release, has shown excess interest in associating with SS Rajamouli's flick, which stars Junior NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt in the leads.

How Much Has RRR Collected Before Its Release?

The makers of the multilingual movie have earned an estimated amount of Rs 226.5 crore from the sale of theatrical rights from Andhra and Telangana states alone.

RRR Pre Release Business (Break Up)

The distribution rights of the Nizam region were sold for massive Rs 75 crore followed by Ceded (Rs 45 crore), Vizag (Rs 26.9 crore), Guntur (Rs 20.2 crore), East (Rs 17.9 crore), West (Rs 15.7 crore), Krishna (Rs 16.8 crore) and Nellore (Rs 9 crore).

From the sale of RRR theatrical rights of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the makers have raked in Rs 42 crore each. The distribution rights of Kerala fetched Rs 12.5 crore for the producer.

The theatrical rights of the rest of India have collected Rs 114 crore. The total pre-release business (only theatrical) made by SS Rajamouli's latest movie in the country stands at Rs 437 crore.

Total Worldwide Pre Release Collection of RRR

The overseas theatrical rights of RRR were sold for an estimated amount of Rs 75 crore, taking the pre-release business of the movie to Rs 512 crore.

As per the industry insiders, the film has managed to get big offers from distributors due to the past success of SS Rajamouli, the creator of the Baahubali series, one of the biggest box-office hits in India. Further, the star power of NTR and Ram Charan made the distributors in Andhra, Telangana and the US pay big amounts for the rights.

Meanwhile, the film is ready to set the box office on fire as it has garnered a fantastic response from the audience to advance booking of tickets. Also, the film will have its first premier show in the US in a few hours time.

Note: These are estimated figures and IBTimes don't guarantee the authenticity of the business.