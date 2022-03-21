The countdown for the release of India's biggest movie RRR is on. The multilingual film, which stars Junior NTR and Ram Charan, is scheduled to release worldwide on March 25.

Even as the hype around the movie is peaking across the nation, here comes the first review of the movie. People, who had the privilege to watch the film, has given a thumbs-up for RRR.

A colorist who had worked in RRR has shared the first review of the movie on Twitter. "Have seen the 3D version of @RRRMovie . That's amazing. Nice depth and beautiful visuals. Mr. @DOPSenthilKumar Statutory sweet warning to #nandamuri & #Megapower fans. You will remember yourself for only 10 mins. Then Ram-Bhim fell into you,"

Adding further, he wrote, "It is difficult to narrate the climax of @RRRMovie film, and it is impossible to visualize what is said. But director @ssrajamouli achieved it. Salute director Mr.SSR ."

His tweets have now gone viral among the fans of Junior NTR and Ram Charan.

Meanwhile, a self-proclaimed critic from overseas has hailed the movie on his social media pages. He wrote, "#JrNTR is the Soul of #RRR. He Stole the Show all the way. #RamCharan is in Terrific Form. What a Deadly Combo in #RRR by #SSRajamouli. Aag Laga di Dono na . [sic]"

The early reviews have added to the hype around the film.

RRR, which has Alia Bhatt in the female lead, a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

The movie is made with the budget of Rs 550 crore.