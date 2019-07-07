The fan-made posters of actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan, who are co-starring in director SS Rajamouli's movie RRR, have taken the internet by a storm and are creating ripples on social media.

Rajamouli's RRR is a period action film, which is a fictional story revolving around India's freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. The movie retells the story of their lives during their self-imposed exile in a fictional way.

Junior NTR and Ram Charan are playing the roles of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, respectively. The shooting of the movie is currently going at a brisk pace and it is scheduled for worldwide release in summer 2020. The makers have kept everything under the wraps and the filmgoers are eagerly waiting to see the first look posters of both the lead actors in the flick.

Amidst their curiosity, a guy named Ajay, who apparently runs PRO and Digital Marketing company called Vivace Media, has created a couple of fan-made posters featuring Junior NTR and Ram Charan's looks in upcoming movie RRR and released them online. They were an instant rage on the social media with many fans of the actors circulating them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Aj Arts tweeted, "Here we go Jr NTR RRR Movie poster Mass Look (Fan Made) Design Aj Arts SS Rajamouli JR.NTRRam Charan #NTR #SsRajamouil #Ramcharan #RRRmovie #Poster Download HD."

Ram Charan's fan page (@RamCharanOnline) tweeted both the photos and wrote, "Hello Everyone, here is a call to all the #RamCharan and @tarak9999 designers out there! Send us your designs with us by using #RRRFanArt hashtag & tag @RamCharanOnline & DM Us! ‍♂️ #RRR posters with RC & Tarak together highly appreciated *We ll share the best designs!"

RRR happens to be the next venture of SS Rajamouli after the release of historical blockbuster Baahubali 2. Seeing the hype surrounding it, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to meet the expectations of the viewers. The buzz in the media is that they are shelling out Rs 40 crore on Jr NTR and Ram Charan's action-packed introductory scene.

It is reported that Ram Charan has already shot his opening scene, while Jr NTR will complete his intro scene in a few weeks. "While that of Ram Charan's opening act was allotted a budget of Rs 15 crore, for Jr NTR, the team has gone up to Rs 25 crore, which is more than the overall budget of many small films," a source close to the team told the Times of India.