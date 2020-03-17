RRR movie stars Junior NTR and Ram Charan have now joined the league of celebs, who are spreading awareness about Coronavirus. In a video message, they have recommended six ways to beat COVID-19.

The bosses of RRR movie tweeted a video featuring Junior NTR and Ram Charan spreading awareness and recommending the ways to safeguard from the Coronavirus. Besides, they also wrote, "The world is going through one of its hardest times. The only way to get past #COVID19 is not panicking and spreading awareness. Stay Hygienic. Stay Safe!."

Here is the complete text of Junior NTR and Ram Charan's video message.

If we follow these 6 precautions recommended by WHO, you can easily keep yourself protected from the COVID-19 crisis. 1. Wash your hands thoroughly. Rub them till elbow. Ensure you clean the area under your nail ridges as well. Whenever you comeback indoors, before eating. Wash at least 7-8 times a day. 2. Till the end of Corona virus, avoid shaking hands and hugging while socialising. Avoid rubbing your eyes or touching your nose. Don't let your finger in to your mouth unnecessarily. 3. Wear masks only if you have symptoms like dry cough, fever and cold. Wearing them without any of these might cause the risk of catching COVID-19. 4. Always cover your mouth with the elbow before sneezing and/or coughing. 5. Don't visit crowded places. Drink a lot of water. Instead of gulping a lot of water in one go, sip smaller amounts multiple times. Drinking hot water would be even better. 6. Don't believe in everything sent to you on WhatsApp. Don't forward anything without verifying the authenticity because it will create a situation of panic. And that is more dangerous than the virus itself. You can check www.who.int and follow the guidelines. The government has constantly been giving updates and suggestions on COVID-19. Follow them and safeguard ourselves. Stay hygienic and Stay safe.