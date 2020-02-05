Director SS Rajamouli has postponed the release date of RRR movie starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan. The delay of 6 months is due to bring cinematic experience and huge worldwide release plans.

RRR movie was scheduled for July 30, 2020 release. But the makers announced the news about its delay. They tweeted this evening, "Your love and support have made all our hard work and hectic schedules worthwhile! We are working round the clock to give you a cinematic experience like never before. And with a huge worldwide release planned, we have had to postpone the date of release."

The producers revealed that RRR movie would release as Sankranti treat in 2021. They tweeted, "We understand this is a disappointment, but there's going to be a lot to look forward to because this only gives us more time to bring the best to you. #RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8th."

RRR is the next movie of SS Rajamouli after Baahubali 2 success of which has created a lot of hype and curiosity about the film. It is going to be a period action movie. It is a fictional story revolving around India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. The movie's story is a fictional retelling of their lives during their self-imposed exile.

Written by SS Rajamouli, RRR movie will feature an ensemble cast of Junior NT Rama Rao, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. Samuthirakani, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody will be seen essaying other important roles in this period drama, which will have MM Keeravani's music, KK Senthil Kumar's cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad's editing.