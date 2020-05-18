The producers of SS Rajamouli's RRR movie have disappointed the fans of Junior NTR with their latest announcement that they can't release a special video on his birthday and they blamed the lockdown for it.

The makers of RRR Movie tweeted this afternoon, "As the lockdown gets extended time and again, work has come to a dead stop. And though we tried our best, we couldn't finish work on a glimpse of @tarak9999 to give you all a treat on his birthday! And so, we will not be releasing either a first look or a video on the occasion.

They added, "We don't want to release something just for the sake of it and we promise that the wait will absolutely be worth it! Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us! FireWater wave #RRRMovie