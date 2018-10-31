Director SS Rajamouli must by tight-lipped about his much-talked-about RRR movie starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, but some interesting updates about its launch, shooting and story on the social media.

SS Rajamouli has kept the details of RRR movie under wraps. But sources close to him say that it will be a period drama and the story is set in the 1920s. The director has entrusted his art director with the job of raising a giant set recreating the 20s ambience. The set work is now going on in Gandipet, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The major portion of the first schedule will be shot in this set.

"The preparations for the set work are in full swing and nearing completion. While some action sequences will be shot at another set in the aluminium factory, major portions will be shot at the Gandipet set on the city's outskirts," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

The source added, "Rajamouli's father and writer Vijayendra Prasad has penned a gripping drama that'll show both the stars, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, in a new light without affecting their respective market images. Since the director has earlier worked on themes like rebirths and on period dramas, it'll be interesting to see how he gives a different spin to this period drama."

According to the latest update, RRR movie will be launched on November 5 and the first schedule of its shoot will start on November 18. Both Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be shooting together in this schedule. Ram Charan is currently shooting for director Boyapati Srinu's upcoming film and he will take a 10-day break from it for SS Rajamouli's film.

"Both the actors are supposed to shoot together in November as per the original plan. And Charan wants to stick to the original plan. Despite the delay in Boyapati's film, Charan wants to make sure that Rajamouli's film schedule remains unaffected. So, he is taking a 10-day break to join Rajamouli's film," the source told DC.