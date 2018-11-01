Just like the question 'why Kattappa killed Baahubali', the roles Jr NTR and Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR is a million dollar question. Several speculations have been made.

Ever since SS Rajamouli's announced his next multi-starrer project, the fans of Nandamuri and Mega families have been eagerly waiting to know the roles played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR movie. Many rumours were doing rounds about these details, but none is confirmed, as the maverick director has been tight-lipped about the details, which has left the fans wanting more gossip about it.

The latest buzz is that RRR movie is a periodic drama set against the backdrop of the 1920s. Both are said to be playing as patriotic individuals, who can go to any extent for the motherland. It is going to be the first of its kind movie in their careers and it holds a real test for the two. It is rumoured that Jr NTR will appear as a thief, while Ram Charan essays the role of as a cop, who works for the Britishers.

RRR movie is written by SS Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad and produced by DVV Danayya under his banner DVV Entertainments. Apart from the above details, the makers are yet to reveal the information about other cast and crew, crew, shooting and budget. It is rumoured that the film will be launched on November 5 and the first schedule will start on November 18.

The producers are currently busy with the creation of a giant set recreating the 20s ambience in Gandipet, the outskirts of Hyderabad. The major portion of the first schedule will be shot in this set. Both the actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR will take part in the shooting of its first schedule.