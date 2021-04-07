SS Rajamouli's RRR remains one of the most anticipated films of 2021. The stellar star cast coupled with one of the topmost directors, is what makes the film a guaranteed hit. The Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn starrer magnum opus would be released on October 13.

The film is a fictional period drama which revolves around freedom fighters. Alia Bhatt's character has been named 'Sita' in the magnum opus.

At a time when films are struggling with choice of release over OTT or theatre and the industry is going through a bit of a financial crunch, RRR has already made a massive amount of profit. The film, which will release in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu versions has made a whopping amount by selling the satellite, theatre and digital selling rights. As per a report in Mint, the sure-shot blockbuster has made ₹350 crore already by selling the rights.

As per an India Today report, Rs 75 crore in Nizampet area, Rs 100 crore in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 40 crore in Ceded districts and Rs 50 crore in Karnataka. Sources reveal that the director also has a 50% stake in profit sharing. As per this, the film has already minted the amount it had invested in making the big-budget blockbuster.

Talking about choosing Alia Bhatt in the film, Rajamouli had said that he wanted an actress who can stand her ground in front of the other stalwarts. "I needed an actress who can stand her ground between Tarak (Jr NTR) and Charan (Ram Charan) who are extremely talented actors. Alia is the perfect fit. I wanted Alia because she can be innocent, vulnerable yet be extremely resilient," Rajamouli had told Spotboye.

While many earlier thought that it was a love story, Rajamouli had clarified that it is not one.