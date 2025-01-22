Rozlyn Khan has lashed out at Hina Khan and accused her of playing the 'victim card' for gaining sympathy. She has also accused Hina of exaggerating the details as a PR activity. It has been a few months since the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared her stage three cancer diagnosis and started sharing updates on her surgery, radiation, baldness and more.

However, actress Rozlyn Khan feels that Hina is building up and exaggerating everything to gain sympathy. Rozlyn herself is a stage four breast cancer survivor and is now actively working with hospitals and support groups to increase awareness.

Repeating Hina's interview where she said that she smiled after coming out of the theatre, Rozlyn said, "When I see Hina Khan saying 15 hours of surgery, I feel surprised. 15 hours of surgery of what? When she came out of the operation theater, she smiled for the family is bullshit. My own experience of post mastectomy is that I was put to sleep for three days. No one gets into sense this fast. I feel Hina Khan is simply exaggerating to get into headlines," she told Bollywood Bubble.

Rozlyn questions Hina Khan

Rozlyn also questioned Hina Khan's ability to roam around the world while she is undergoing surgery. She also accused her of hiding her baldness while talking about being brave.

"Why? Isn't she brave enough to show her shaven head? Why doesn't a single word come out of her mouth about the lines of treatment? It's only about being brave and being sherni? If she is at stage 3, she must go for radiation..!" Rozlyn continued.

Accuses her of playing victim card

"I challenge her to post her report on Instagram if she really wants to talk about cancer and its treatment to inspire others. It's just PR activities to keep her in the news for humdardi," Rozlyn concluded. Meanwhile, Hina has made several public appearances, walked the ramp, done brand endorsements and continuously keeps sharing videos of her workout regime.