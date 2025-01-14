Amid breast cancer battle Hina Khan seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak temple; clicks selfies with fans; greets Chunky Panday

Popular actor Hina Khan is truly a "Sher Khan." The actor, who is battling breast cancer, is undergoing treatment for her diagnosis. Despite her severe health condition, Hina continues to work tirelessly, proving to be unstoppable. She is currently promoting her upcoming film, Griha Laxmi.

Last month, Hina underwent surgery as part of her cancer treatment. Just days after recovering, she has been working non-stop.

The actor made a guest appearance on Bigg Boss 18 last week and was also part of India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer.

On Monday night, ahead of her film's release, Hina Khan visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings. Several videos and pictures of her visit have gone viral, showing the actor greeting fans and participating in rituals.

Hina was joined by the cast of her upcoming film, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Chunky Pandey. A viral clip shows Hina greeting Chunky Pandey and later posing with him. During her darshan, Hina applied the traditional orange tika from the Ganesh Mandir. Another clip shows the actor clicking selfies with fans.

Netizens have taken to social media to wish Hina Khan a speedy recovery.

Hina Khan portrays Laxmi, the central character navigating perilous circumstances. Chunky Panday plays Kareem Kazi, while Rahul Dev takes on the role of Tokas, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya appears as Vikram. The series is helmed by director Rumaan Kidwai, with a script penned by Umag Beena Saxena. Producers Ajaydeep Singh and Kaushik Izardar have backed the project.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, the actor is dating Rocky.

During her cancer diagnosis and battle, Hina Khan has spoken about how her long-time boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, and his family are her pillars of support through this challenging time.

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Hina Khan said, "I get the strength from the people – my partner Rocky, my mother, my brother, my cousins and Rocky's family – around me. I've so much love around me. Touch wood! Alhamdulillah, nazar na lage.

"That love keeps me going. It has helped me reach where I am today. I also can't even begin to tell you how much my admirers' wishes have meant to me, especially, in this journey."

In November last year, Hina Khan went on a vacation to Maldives with Rocky

One of the photos showed the couple standing on the beach, with their backs to the camera. Hina Khan wore a hat and rested her head on Rocky's shoulder.

Hina captioned the post, "Through thick and thin. We will get through this. Yes, we will. Inshallah."