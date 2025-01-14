The New Year's festival calendar begins with Lohri, celebrated on January 13. This joyous day marks the end of the winter solstice and is a vibrant Punjabi folk festival symbolizing life, harvest, and energy during the winter season. A holy bonfire symbolises good fortune.

Known as Lohadi or Lal Loi, Lohri takes place a day before Makar Sankranti. This year, celebrities took to social media to share glimpses of their festive celebrations.

This is how Bollywood and Television stars Celebrated Lohri

Raveena Tandon

The actor celebrated Lohri with her actor-friend Bhagyashree, sharing photos and performing traditional rituals like offering sesame seeds, jaggery, and sugarcane to the bonfire. "Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan!!!!" she captioned her photos.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat

The newly-wed couple marked their first Lohri post-wedding. Pulkit lit the bonfire while Kriti enjoyed dancing and celebrating with him.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra lit the holy fire

Shilpa Shetty celebrated Lohri with her husband, Raj Kundra, their kids, and in-laws. A heartwarming video shared by Shilpa showed her and Raj lighting the holy bonfire, while their kids participated in the traditional ritual of offering sesame seeds and jaggery into the fire to mark the harvest festival.

Television stars like Shraddha Arya and Kushal Tandon extended their wishes to fans. Shraddha shared a festive photo in traditional attire, while Kushal enjoyed the bonfire with friends.

Amitabh Bachchan also joined in the celebrations, sharing a picture with the caption, "Happy Lohri. 'Lohri da takka de, rabh thanu bachch de,' is how the chanting went when they came to homes to collect donations. Maa used to tell us these stories."

Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media handed and shared her picture from her Lohri celebrations.

Neha Dhupia took to her social media and shared a picture with her children celebrating the festival.