Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty is expecting her first child with Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The couple shared the happy news with their fans in November. Since announcing her pregnancy, Athiya has been traveling frequently and has also been seen accompanying KL Rahul on his cricket tours.

On Monday, soon-to-be dad KL Rahul took to social media to share a carousel post, showcasing glimpses from his time in Australia.

Among the several pictures, it was the last one in KL Rahul's photo dump that left netizens gushing.

The heartwarming image features Athiya Shetty at a cosy café in Melbourne, radiating a pregnancy glow as she sipped coffee, her baby bump visible. Beside her, a doting KL Rahul couldn't take his eyes off her, capturing a picture-perfect moment that fans couldn't stop admiring.

Athiya looked stunning in a white tee layered with a multicoloured striped sweater and paired with baggy jeans. Meanwhile, KL Rahul kept it casual in a white t-shirt, a matching jacket, beige cargo pants, and a blue cap.

He captioned the post, "Aus leftovers."

Another picture in the carousel shows KL Rahul looking sideways while holding a glass of tea, while other photos highlight the scenic beauty of the places he visited in Australia.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's pregnancy announcement

Earlier this month, Athiya Shetty also shared a carousel post on social media, where she flaunted her baby bump while walking hand-in-hand with Rahul. The final slide of her post featured a heartwarming quote that read, "Slow down often. Count your blessings. Be kind to your heart. Believe in new beginnings."

In November 2024, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. In a post shared on Instagram, they wrote, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025. Athiya and Rahul," accompanied by tiny footprints symbolizing the little one's arrival.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in January 2023.