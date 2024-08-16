Hina Khan is giving cancer a tough fight like a true warrior. It has been a couple of months since Hina revealed being detected with stage three breast cancer. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has been giving her fans, followers and those suffering from the same dreaded disease a glimmer of hope and a lot of motivation to fight it with her videos and pictures.

Getting the wig made

From sharing pictures of her scars, visuals of chemotherapy, cutting her hair short to ultimately getting her head shaved; Hina has brought her social media family on this journey with her. And now, she has shared a video of a wig she got made out of her own hair. The diva called it "empowering" and wrote, "The moment I was diagnosed, I knew I'd lose my hair, I chose to cut it off on my own terms while it was still healthy, long and vibrant. I decided to make a wig of my OWN hair that would bring me comfort during this challenging time."

Urges women to do the same

"You know, It feels like somehow I am reunited with my lost hair when I wear it. It feels good, it feels cozy and it feels like home. It's just a phase, I knew I will have to go through and decided preemptively to Normalise it first for myself and now that I have been using it, I thought it will be a good story to share with all of you," she further wrote.

Hina further urged the women going through the disease to be reunited to get this done and normalise this practice. She said it could give one the feeling of power due to reuniting with the lost hair and losing that self-worth. And just like her previous posts on fighting the disease at her own terms, this too has been received with a lot of love and support.