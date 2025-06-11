Netflix's latest period drama, The Royals, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, is now streaming and generating considerable buzz across social media.

The series has received mixed reactions from netizens. While some praised the grandeur, Ishaan Khatter's on-screen charm, Zeenat Aman's powerful presence, and the opulent costumes, others were more critical. Bhumi Pednekar, in particular, faced harsh criticism for both her performance and her alleged cosmetic enhancements. Viewers found her acting unconvincing and felt that her on-screen chemistry with Ishaan lacked warmth and intensity.

Interestingly, it was Nora Fatehi and Ishaan Khatter's camaraderie that pleasantly surprised audiences. Fans appreciated their dynamic, even as many pointed out that the overall cast — including supporting actors, struggled with poise and proper diction. Several viewers noted that the delivery of heavy, period-style dialogue, especially from characters like the 'Maharaja', lacked the gravitas needed for such a genre.

Despite the criticism, the makers have officially announced Season 2, which is already in production following the commercial success of Season 1.

Recently, the star cast of The Royals gathered to celebrate the show's streaming success. Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, Sakshi Tanwar, and others made stylish appearances on the red carpet at the official success bash hosted by Netflix.

Photos and videos from the event quickly went viral. One clip showed the cast cutting a large three-tier cake, while another captured a candid conversation between Nora and Ishaan.

However, not all social media users were pleased. Many criticised the idea of hosting a "success bash," questioning how a show that has garnered only negative reviews could be celebrated.

Some users commented that the series lacked a coherent screenplay and that the celebration was uncalled for.

A user wrote, " What are they celebrating? downfall or success?"

Another wrote," The show is a massive flop because of Bhumi.."

Starcast of The Royals

Bhumi Pednekar plays Sophia Shekhar, Ishaan Khatter plays Prince Aviraaj Singh, Vihaan Samat plays Digvijay Singh, Kavya Trehan as Divyaranijini Singh, Sakshi Tanwar plays Padmaja, Zeenat Aman plays Aunty Marji, Sumukhi Suresh plays Keertana, Udit Arora plays Kunal, Lisa Mishra plays Niki, Nora Fatehi plays Ayesha, Dino Morea plays Salad, Shweta Salve plays Sameera.

