Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were apparently snubbed by the royal palace to make way for Kate Middleton.

As Anna Kretschmer says it to the Express, Kensington Palace snubbed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when it didn't allow Prince Harry and Markle to publicise the garden that Markle designed as it competes with Middleton's work.

Royal commentator Angela Mollard shared her thoughts about the issue on New Idea's "Royals" podcast. Months ago, the palace announced that the Duchess of Cambridge was designing a classically English garden. Then, "interestingly" Prince Harry and Markle sponsored an African-inspired conservation garden for charity Camfed.

"Apparently, when it came to publicising it, Harry and Meghan's garden was not allowed to be publicised, Kate's garden had to get the greater publicity," Mollard said. "Isn't it emblematic of their different natures?"

She further added, "There's the African-inspired conservation garden vs [one] that's so quintessentially English – but we don't want them to be exactly the same, that's what makes it interesting!"

A week ago, a source from Camfed revealed that the Kensington Palace had told them not to use Prince Harry's photograph's that were being circulated by young Zimbabwean alumni to publicize Markle's garden because the Duchess of Cambridge is co-designing a garden too. The insider added that the palace was worried about the mixed response. Markle's garden was inspired by young agriculturists named Beauty Gombana, who grows bio-fortified beans to cope with drought.

On the other hand, Middleton's design included a tepee in the layout that sparked a culturally sensitive issue as cone-shaped tents are considered sacred by native Americans. Middleton was criticized for cultural misappropriation but sociology professor Frank Furedi said that what the duchess did was "harmless enough."