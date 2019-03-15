Meghan Markle sure is taking her Royal responsibilities seriously, the Duchess reportedly held a secret meeting with Dr. Joanna Newman at Kensington Palace, according to the Court Circular.

It is being reported that Dr. Newman is chief executive and secretary general of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, one of Meghan's royal patronages which were announced in January. The meeting came weeks before Meghan is due to give birth to her and Prince Harry's first child.

It is not yet known what the meeting was about exactly but if Meghan is already having secret meetings about her recent patronages, then we have to assume she is taking her Royal duties very seriously. Meghan Markle is expected to give birth in April.

Meghan Markle also met her childhood friend Katharine McPhee. Apparently, the former American Idol star knows the Duchess well as they spent their youth together performing in musicals.

According to People, the friends managed to grab a quick chat during last week's WE Day.

And speaking to the Evening Standard, Ms McPhee gave a quick update on how Meghan was getting on.

She said: "She was lovely, and she remembered me - she remembered my sister more specifically because they were in the same class.

"She said 'I'm just sitting around waiting for the baby to come'."

Reportedly Meghan Markle said that her bump was treating her "very well" as she attended a panel discussion to mark International Women's Day.

Meghan Markle still seems quite down to earth, even in between her royal duties, she finds the time to spend with her commoner friends. Even though they are famous in their own right.