Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X is priced at Rs 1.56 lakh and 500X at Rs 1.98 lakh

The cheapest accessory option is the brake reservoir lid that costs Rs 800

Alloy wheels will be offered only with ABS version. Ironically, Royal Enfield is not selling the Thunderbird with ABS option.

Chennai-based motorcycle maker Royal Enfield had launched Thunderbird 350X and 500X in February. Priced at Rs 1.56 lakh for the 350cc version and Rs 1.98 lakh for the 500cc version, the new version added much-needed zing to the Thunderbird family of cruiser bikes.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird X range comes with vibrant colour options and blacked out cycle parts that give it an urban cruiser looks. Royal Enfield now offers an array of accessories to glamourize the Thunderbird X range further.

Check out the list of accessories with price

Accessories Price Windshield kit Rs 5,000 Windshield embellisher kit Rs 1,500 Black/Navy Blue waterproof bike cover Rs 900 Engine guard, octagon, powder-coated Rs 2,300 Engine guard, trapezium, powder-coated Rs 2,100 Aluminium machined black colour oil filler cap Rs 825 Aluminium machined silver colour oil filler cap Rs 825 Aluminium machined brake reservoir lid Rs 800 Passenger backrest Rs 2,750 19-inch front and 18-inch rear alloy wheels Rs 9,500 Water resistant pannier bags Rs 6,000 Pannier rails pair Rs 1,700 Fly screen Rs 2,550 Tinted fly screen Rs 2,950 Air fly design engine guard, black colour Rs 3,450

Interestingly, the description along with alloy wheel listing says it is meant for ABS models only. Royal Thunderbird X series is not offered with ABS and hence the description does not make sense. It is a typo or Royal Enfield has plans to update the Thunderbird 350X and 500X with ABS soon?

Royal Enfield Thunderbird X

The eye-catching colours are the USP of Thunderbird X series that perfectly contrasts against the blacked out cycle parts. There are four colours on offer - Getaway Orange and Drifter Blue on the 500X, and Whimsical White and Roving Red on the 350X.

Royal Enfield has also worked on the ergonomics to make the Thunderbird X more user-friendly for urban riders. These include new flat handlebar, single piece seat unit and an integrated grab-rail. The motorcycle gets digital-analogue twin-pod instrument cluster. The black colour treatment is applied to the silencer, front forks, side covers, headlamp cover and indicators as well.

Thunderbird 500X is powered by a single cylinder, air cooled, 499cc engine with electronic fuel injection system that produces 27.2bhp of power and 41.3 Nm torque while the Thunderbird 350X with a single cylinder 346cc engine tuned to develop 19.8bhp of power and 28Nm of torque.