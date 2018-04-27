Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 spotted with white and red-colored dual-tone fuel tank

The Continental GT 650 on display is draped in grey and black color theme

Royal Enfield twins are powered by 648cc parallel-twin cylinder engine that develops 47bhp

To be launched in India and global markets soon

Royal Enfield, the Indian niche biker, is inching closer to the launch of its new flagship bikes, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, not only in its home market but also in the foreign markets. Europe and Australia are tipped to be the 1st 2 markets to get the new twin models. The bikes are already on display in these markets.

Interestingly, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 at the dealerships are displayed in new color combinations. The Interceptor 650 has been spotted with a white and red-colored dual-tone fuel tank while the side panels come in black. The model also comes with a black finish for the spoke wheels. The Continental GT, on the other hand, was spotted with grey and black color theme with a tinge of yellow. The café racer version also gets the black touch to the spoke wheels.

However, the website of Royal Enfield claims Interceptor 650 will be offered in Orange Crush, Ravishing Red, Silver Spectre and Chrome colors, while Continental GT's options will be Ice Queen, Sea Nymph, Black Magic, and Chrome.

This prompts us to think that Royal Enfield may introduce the new color options when it launches the Twin models. If not, the new liveries for Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 might be hinting at the many customization options that Royal Enfield is planning to offer.

Both Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are powered by an all-new four-stroke, single overhead cam, air-cooled 648cc parallel-twin cylinder engine that develops 47bhp of power and 52Nm of torque mated to a five-speed transmission. The mill is said to be the most advanced engine of Royal Enfield and first twin cylinder motor after about 25 years in the company's history.

Among the two new twins, Interceptor 650 has a timeless classic British design. Round headlamps, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, wide handlebar, sculpted single and long seat, twin shock absorbers, 18-inch spoke wheels and twin upswept exhausts celebrate the ethos of original Interceptor that was on sale in the 1970s.

The Continental GT 650, on the other hand, is a cafe racer, which is quite a popular bike segment in global markets. It looks identical to the 535cc engine equipped Continental GT which Royal Enfield has now stopped to make way for the new version.

Source: Rushlane